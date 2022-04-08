Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Repligen were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $72,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.60. 2,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,540. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.50.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.