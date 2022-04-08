Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $478,775,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,850 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,511. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

