Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.