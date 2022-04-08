Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 119,926 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,926 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 110,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

