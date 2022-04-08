Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 5,856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.32. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $302.57 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

