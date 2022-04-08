Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 158,673 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lyft by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $33.85. 51,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,075. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

