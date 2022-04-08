Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.93 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

