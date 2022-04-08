Quiztok Trading Up 2% This Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $29.61 million and $945,461.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,668,968 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

