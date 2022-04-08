R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.33 Million

Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will announce $387.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.88 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 859,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,223. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

