Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €45.00 ($49.45) target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.9849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.33%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

