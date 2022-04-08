Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $31.10

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.10, but opened at $31.79. Range Resources shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 9,354 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

