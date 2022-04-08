Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.68. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ranpak shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1,118 shares.

PACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.