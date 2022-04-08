RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00.

RAPT stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 898,950 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 297,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after purchasing an additional 290,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

