Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.