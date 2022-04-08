Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).
NYSE:DNA opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.
About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
