Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

DNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.