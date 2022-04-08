Raymond James Boosts Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target to $11.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Tritium DCFC stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

