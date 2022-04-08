Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

NEM stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

