Raymond James Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $38.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

NYSE TPX opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

