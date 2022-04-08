Raymond James Reiterates “$7.50” Price Target for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) received a $7.50 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 748,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

