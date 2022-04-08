Raymond James Reiterates C$85.00 Price Target for Stantec (TSE:STN)

Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.42.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$62.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 34.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.34. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$52.09 and a 52 week high of C$73.10.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.3900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total value of C$567,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,046,004. Insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658 in the last three months.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

