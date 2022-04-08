Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 149 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.75. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.75 and a 200 day moving average of $242.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

