Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 225 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

