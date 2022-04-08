Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.