Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in eBay by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 40,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

