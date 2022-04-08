Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

