Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $203.69 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

