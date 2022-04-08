Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,042,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,220,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

URI stock opened at $320.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.