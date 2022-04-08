Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.39 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.01.

Shares of BABA opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $282.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.