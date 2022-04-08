Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $651.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $647.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.