Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,744 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $21,484,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $9,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,676 shares of company stock worth $2,793,495 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

