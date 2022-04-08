Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 7,346 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.43 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

