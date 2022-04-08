Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE opened at $168.05 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $170.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

