Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

