Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 185 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $521.42 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

