Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.55

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 26942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

