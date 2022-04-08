Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 153,946.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

