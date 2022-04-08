Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brewin Dolphin (BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON: BRW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/31/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/31/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/24/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.64) price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.64) price target on the stock.
LON:BRW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 512 ($6.71). 1,765,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 527 ($6.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 330.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.15.
In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($63,491.57). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,503.61). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376.
