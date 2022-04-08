Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brewin Dolphin (BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON: BRW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/31/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/24/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.64) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Brewin Dolphin had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.64) price target on the stock.

LON:BRW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 512 ($6.71). 1,765,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 527 ($6.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 330.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.15.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($63,491.57). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,503.61). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

