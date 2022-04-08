Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Floor & Decor (FND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $102.00.

3/28/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $125.00 to $110.00.

3/22/2022 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2022 – Floor & Decor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $167.00 to $150.00.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $130.00.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $137.00.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $136.00.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $130.00.

2/22/2022 – Floor & Decor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE FND traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.33. 25,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

