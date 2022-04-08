Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Telefónica (TEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telefónica (NYSE: TEF) recently:

4/1/2022 – Telefónica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €4.20 ($4.62) to €4.00 ($4.40).

3/31/2022 – Telefónica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Telefónica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Telefónica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of TEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 1,294,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 219.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 57.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230,038 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 318,013 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

