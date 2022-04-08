Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

