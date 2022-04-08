Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

