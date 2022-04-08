Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,380 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,380 ($96.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,920 ($77.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,910.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,014.43. The firm has a market cap of £42.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,321.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

