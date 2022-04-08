Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Recruiter.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12).
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
About Recruiter.com Group (Get Rating)
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruiter.com Group (RCRT)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.