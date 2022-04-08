Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 581,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

