REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ REE opened at $2.01 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

