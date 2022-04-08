RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Trading Down 2.8%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 12,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 83,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.