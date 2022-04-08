Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.88, but opened at $31.40. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 12,657 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,856 shares of company stock worth $2,184,079. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,182,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 283,420 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

