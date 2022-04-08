Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) were down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 61,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 136,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 340.25% and a negative net margin of 240.44%.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

