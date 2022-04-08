Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,858,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of Gitlab stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 33,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95. Gitlab Inc has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

