Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 16,397 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 349.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,507 shares of company stock worth $4,280,259 over the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

DV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. 13,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,092. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 135.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

