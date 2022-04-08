Renaissance Capital LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 1,948.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 19.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

OZON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON remained flat at $$11.60 during midday trading on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

